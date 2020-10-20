Stay Home. Read Quality News
Warburg-backed Princeton Digital gets $360 mn from Ontario Teachers’, others
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Singapore-based data centre operator Princeton Digital Group (PDG) on Tuesday said it has signed a deal for a $360 million investment led by Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

PDG's biggest institutional backer, private equity firm Warburg Pincus, would also be a part of the latest round of fundraising, it said in a statement.

PDG operates 18 data centres serving internet and cloud companies across the Asia Pacific region, with operations focused on markets in China, Singapore, Indonesia and India.

