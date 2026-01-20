Walmart-backed PhonePe gets SEBI approval for IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • Walmart-backed PhonePe gets SEBI approval for IPO

Walmart-backed PhonePe gets SEBI approval for IPO

By Reuters

  • 20 Jan 2026
  • Listen to Story
Walmart-backed PhonePe gets SEBI approval for IPO
QR codes of digital payment firms PhonePe and Paytm are seen on the counter of a grocery store in Ahmedabad, India, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Walmart-backed payments firm PhonePe has received regulatory approval for its stock market listing from the market regulator after confidentially filing for an initial public offering in September, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Walmart, Microsoft and Tiger Global are expected to offload part of their shareholding as part of the public offering, according to the sources. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the media. PhonePe did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

PhonePe's IPO plan comes against the backdrop of buoyant Indian primary markets, with fundraising reaching a record high in 2025.

Advertisement

PhonePe, founded in 2015, is the top payments platform on India's popular unified payments interface (UPI), with over 45% market share by volume as of December 2025. It processed 9.8 billion of the 21.6 billion transactions on UPI in August, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India.

It has more than 600 million registered users and offers payments solutions for nearly 50 million merchants.

In a regulatory filing ahead of the IPO, PhonePe disclosed that its losses narrowed in the year ended March 2025 to 17.2 billion rupees. 

Advertisement

The company reported a loss of 19.96 billion rupees in the year ended March 2024.

WalmartPhonePe

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

SEBI proposes new trade settlement mechanism to cut costs for offshore funds

Markets

SEBI proposes new trade settlement mechanism to cut costs for offshore funds

India to reduce IPO float requirement for large firms, paving way for Jio listing

Markets

India to reduce IPO float requirement for large firms, paving way for Jio listing

NSE targets filing IPO documents by end of March

Markets

NSE targets filing IPO documents by end of March

UBS expects rupee to weaken further, US trade deal relief to be short-lived

Markets

UBS expects rupee to weaken further, US trade deal relief to be short-lived

​Explained: Why SEBI is proposing a new rule for use of price data by educators

Markets

​Explained: Why SEBI is proposing a new rule for use of price data by educators

Saudi Arabia to open financial market to all foreign investors next month

Markets

Saudi Arabia to open financial market to all foreign investors next month

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW