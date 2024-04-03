SiftHub, Vodex, four others secure early-stage funding

Manisha Raisinghani, founder, SiftHub

Artificial intelligence platform SiftHub, adventure sport programmes provider Rocksport, software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Vodex, agritech startup Ono, cloud security startup Arch0 and healthtech startup Mave Health secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

SiftHub raised $5.5 million (Rs 46 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by Matrix Partners India and Blume Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Neon Fund as well as angel investors Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar (RazorPay), Arvind Parthiban (SuperOps), Manish Jindal (ex-Cloudflare), and Andrew Johnston (Superhuman).

Founded by Manisha Raisinghani, SiftHub is an AI platform that acts as a central hub to collate and sift through content scattered across multiple repositories and tools. It allows sales and pre-sales teams to improve win rates and close deals faster.

The startup is headquartered in the United States and has an R&D office in Mumbai, India.

“By integrating GenAI with workflow automation and collaborative capabilities, we’re providing an end-to-end solution for our users. From the moment the first information request is received to the closure of each sale with satisfactory responses, SiftHub will remain a trusted partner for sales organisations,” said Raisinghani.

Rocksport

Adventure sports programmes provider Rocksport has closed its Series A funding round at $3 million (Rs 25 crore) as it secured funding from Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of The Times of India.

In 2020, the company secured Rs 3 crore from Mahindra Holidays & Resorts.

After the fresh infusion, the startup is valued at $30 million, according to the company’s statement.

“The funds acquired through this agreement will primarily finance advertising and brand-building initiatives aimed at introducing customers to Rocksport and its offerings,” said Amit Goyal, chief executive officer, Rocksport.

Rocksport offers activities like adventure picnics and camping night-outs at its urban facilities. Additionally, it hosts themed adventure experiences at partner resorts and entertainment destinations. The company also organizes curated group tours to adventurous and offbeat holiday spots.

Generative AI-based SaaS startup Vodex has raised $2 million (Rs 16.7 crore) in a seed funding round from Unicorn India Ventures and Pentathlon Ventures.

The funds raised will be used to expand presence across geographies as well as for hiring, the company said in its statement.

Founded by Anshul Shrivastava and Kumar Saurav, Vodex is a sales and outbound calling solution based on generative AI. It uses generative AI to help businesses with pre-sales and tele-calling operations, optimizing sales, marketing, scheduling, lead generation, and feedback-calling services.

“Vodex will invest in building a support team. We are confident of quadrupling our revenue in the near future,” said Shrivastava, co-founder and chief executive officer, Vodex.

In 2023, the startup raised $320,000 (Rs 2.6 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by 100X.VC. The round also saw participation from angel investors Yash Kotak, Ram Kumar and Devansh Alijar.

Ono has raised $1.3 million (Rs 11 crore) in a seed funding round led by Aeravti Ventures. The round also saw participation from Indigram Labs.

Founded by Rama Rao Kancharapu, Ono is an agritech startup that has developed a data-first digitization platform to address pain points within the agricultural ecosystem, including access to formal credit, price intelligence, market discovery, and operational inefficiencies.

The startup operates across six states in 45 agricultural produce market committees (APMC) or mandis with over 30,000 partners onboarded and transactions in seven commodities.

Meanwhile, early-stage venture capital firm Aeravti Ventures marked the first close for its maiden fund in 2023. The fund aims to mark the final close of its Rs 100 crore fund in the next three months, the partners Rishabh Singh and Shubham Jhuria said in an interaction with VCCircle.

Arch0 has raised $1.25 million (Rs 10.4 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by Leo Capital. The round also saw participation from Village Global, Indian Silicon Valley Capital, Appreciate Capital, SuperMorpheus, and undisclosed angel investors.

The startup will use the funding for research and development (R&D), hiring talent and strengthening its marketing and educational initiatives, according to its statement.

Founded in 2022 by Nithin Jois and Tilak Thimmappa, Arch0 is a platform that centralises on identity and puts together insights from every phase of the cloud journey — from code development through to operations, resource deployments, and data access, to allow teams to identify, prioritise, and address security threats.

“We are shifting from static daily dashboards to providing dynamic, real-time insights accessible anytime, wherever users are. Our proprietary AI-powered solution provides an immediate understanding of the 'who, what, when, where, and how' of each security incident, ensuring issues are addressed before they escalate,” said Jois, co-founder and chief executive officer, Arch0.

Mave Health has raised $719,202 (Rs 6 crore) in a pre-seed funding round co-led by All-In Capital and Utsav Somani’s iSeed Fund.

The round also saw participation from Bharat Founders Fund and angel investors Deepinder Goyal (Zomato), Kunal Shah (CRED), Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal (Ultrahuman), Gaurav Agarwal (TATA 1mg), Nandan Reddy (Swiggy), Rohan Verma (BreatheWellBeing), Nikhil Kant (Even), Harsh Shah (Fynd), Neel Mehta (Studio Carbon), Nitin Mehrotra (Dressfolk), Himanshu Aggarwal (SHL), along with Vikrampati Singhania from JK Family Office, Gaurang Patel and Pradeep Patel from Amaanta Family office and Rajan Dube.

The investment will support Mave Health in launching Arc, its non-invasive brain stimulation wearable that treats depression.

Founded by Dhawal Jain, Mave Health is a mental health startup using neurotechnology to treat depression. Their wearable product, Arc, is a non-invasive brain stimulation device that treats depression.

