Vocational platform Virohan gets early-stage funding from Keiretsu Forum, others

Virohan Pvt. Ltd, which operates an eponymous vocational platform focussed on healthcare training, has raised $2.8 million (about Rs 20.77 crore at current exchange rates) across its seed and Series A funding stages.

The seed round was led by the Keiretsu Forum, a global angel and institutional investor platform. The Series A exercise was led by the impact-focussed elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization and the Singh Family Trusts.

Artha Impact, the National Skill Development Corporation and Virohan’s own founders also participated in the Series A exercise, the Gurugram-based startup said in a statement.

Prior to this, the company in January this year raised $270,000 (around Rs 1.93 crore) in debt funding from Yunus Social Business, a sustainability-focussed profit and non-profit venture fund.

Virohan was set up in 2018 by Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal. The company says it focusses on bridging the gap between industry demand and workforce skills through its technological stack, which predicts demand and adapts curriculum.

This makes it easier to deliver standardised training through blended and online learning, with training being delivered in several languages. The company says all its programmes include internships at hospitals for hands-on experience.

It will use the capital it has raised to introduce virtual technologies and expand them to allow for greater accessibility and scalability at affordable costs.

Artha Impact and the elea Foundation said that Virohan can create long-term impact by giving students access to quality education and equipping them with the professional and life skills to contribute to India’s healthcare sector.

Virohan says it operates on a fee-based model and that financial linkages are offered to potential students with instalment-based repayment plans. The company says it has so far trained over 3,000 people, and claims to have a placement rate of more than 85%.