Venturi Partners rolls out second fund to invest in India, Southeast Asia

Premium Rishika Chandan, managing partner, Venturi Partners

Venturi Partners, a Singapore-based investment firm that backs consumer-focused startups in India and Southeast Asia, has floated its second flagship fund targeting a bigger corpus than its maiden vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle. The firm, which mopped up nearly $180 million for its first fund that hit its final close ......