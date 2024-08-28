VC firm Waad Investment launches debut fund with $200 mn target

Premium Yaser AlGhamdi, founder, Waad Investment

Waad Investment, a Saudi Arabia-based venture capital firm backed by a consortium of Gulf-based investors and family offices, launched its debut fund to back growth-stage startups in the region. The Riyadh-headquartered VC firm, launched by an alliance led by regional investor Yaser AlGhamdi, aims to invest $200 million in technology-based startups ......