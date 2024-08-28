VC firm Waad Investment launches debut fund with $200 mn target
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • VC firm Waad Investment launches debut fund with $200 mn target

VC firm Waad Investment launches debut fund with $200 mn target

By Dilasha Seth

  • 28 Aug 2024
Premium
VC firm Waad Investment launches debut fund with $200 mn target
Yaser AlGhamdi, founder, Waad Investment

Waad Investment, a Saudi Arabia-based venture capital firm backed by a consortium of Gulf-based investors and family offices, launched its debut fund to back growth-stage startups in the region.  The Riyadh-headquartered VC firm, launched by an alliance led by regional investor Yaser AlGhamdi, aims to invest $200 million in technology-based startups ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

NSE restarts IPO application, seeks 'no-objection' from regulator

Finance

NSE restarts IPO application, seeks 'no-objection' from regulator

Premium
Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia's Invicta to upsize maiden pre-IPO fund

Finance

Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia's Invicta to upsize maiden pre-IPO fund

Premium
VC firm Waad Investment launches debut fund with $200 mn target

Finance

VC firm Waad Investment launches debut fund with $200 mn target

Premium
Why Dubai's DFDF is pressing on early-stage bets as the way forward

Finance

Why Dubai's DFDF is pressing on early-stage bets as the way forward

Premium
Neo Asset to foray into PE with new fund; ropes in ex-TPG NewQuest exec

Finance

Neo Asset to foray into PE with new fund; ropes in ex-TPG NewQuest exec

Premium
Fairfax sells stake in health insurance third party aggregator arm

Finance

Fairfax sells stake in health insurance third party aggregator arm

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW