facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • VC firm Ankur Capital gets key LP, eyes first close of third fund this month

VC firm Ankur Capital gets key LP, eyes first close of third fund this month

By Malvika Maloo

  • 05 Mar 2024
Premium
VC firm Ankur Capital gets key LP, eyes first close of third fund this month
Ankur Capital co-founders Rema Subramanian (left) and Ritu Verma | Credit: Ankur Capital/LinkedIn

Impact investment firm Ankur Capital, which invests in early-stage startups in India, is set to mark the first close of its latest fund by this month, top executives told VCCircle.  The Mumbai-based firm, which has backed companies like fintech startup Rupifi, online seafood firm Captain Fresh, business-to-business food marketplace Vegrow and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
VC firm Ankur Capital gets key LP, eyes first close of third fund this month

Finance

VC firm Ankur Capital gets key LP, eyes first close of third fund this month

IIFL Finance shares plunge after RBI bars firm from offering gold loans

Finance

IIFL Finance shares plunge after RBI bars firm from offering gold loans

Fairfax-backed Go Digit Insurance gets SEBI approval for IPO

Finance

Fairfax-backed Go Digit Insurance gets SEBI approval for IPO

Advent, Multiples PE invest $230 mn in microlender Svatantra

Finance

Advent, Multiples PE invest $230 mn in microlender Svatantra

RBI bars Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance from sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

Finance

RBI bars Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance from sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

Premium
Apis Partners scripting nearly $300 mn showcase India exit

Finance

Apis Partners scripting nearly $300 mn showcase India exit

Advertisement