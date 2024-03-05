VC firm Ankur Capital gets key LP, eyes first close of third fund this month

Premium Ankur Capital co-founders Rema Subramanian (left) and Ritu Verma | Credit: Ankur Capital/LinkedIn

Impact investment firm Ankur Capital, which invests in early-stage startups in India, is set to mark the first close of its latest fund by this month, top executives told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based firm, which has backed companies like fintech startup Rupifi, online seafood firm Captain Fresh, business-to-business food marketplace Vegrow and ......