VC-backed Easebuzz reports 10% revenue growth in FY26; profit drops

Rohit Prasad, founder and CEO, Easebuzz

Payments infrastructure startup Easebuzz reported a 10 percent year-on-year rise in revenue in the financial year ended March 2026, with its topline touching Rs 723 crore from Rs 659 crore a year earlier, as the company expanded its merchant base and strengthened its payments infrastructure.

However, the Pune-based company's profit after tax (PAT) dropped by nearly 40% to Rs 11.15 crore in FY26 from Rs 18.8 crore a year earlier. It processed nearly $50 billion in gross transaction value (GTV) during the fiscal and now serves more than 300,000 businesses across India, processing over three million transactions daily.

"FY26 has been a defining year for Easebuzz as we strengthened our position as a full-stack payments and financial infrastructure platform through sustained profitable growth, key regulatory milestones and continued product innovation," managing director and chief executive Rohit Prasad said.

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Easebuzz said it secured all three key Reserve Bank of India payment aggregator authorisations during FY26, covering online, offline and cross-border payments. The company also launched Banking Connect IBMB, an interoperable net and mobile banking platform developed in partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd.

The company said it plans to continue investing in technology, compliance and product development while preparing for an initial public offering over the next two to three years.

Easebuzz has been expanding beyond payment processing by offering industry-specific software integrated with payments across sectors including education, government, healthcare, real estate, financial services, travel and housing societies.

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Founded in 2014 by Prasad, Shashank Kumar and Sanket Chhajed, Pune-based Easebuzz provides payment aggregation and financial infrastructure solutions for businesses. Its platform offers payment collection, payouts, banking integrations, reconciliation, verification APIs and workflow automation for enterprises and MSMEs.

The company competes with payment infrastructure providers such as Razorpay, Cashfree Payments, PayU, CCAvenue and PhonePe's enterprise payments business, while differentiating itself through vertical-specific SaaS products integrated with payments.

To date, Easebuzz has raised approximately $34 million in funding across its institutional investment rounds. The platform is backed by 8i Ventures, Guild Capital, Varanium Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners.

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