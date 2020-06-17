Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Value Lens: How is IPO-bound Happiest Minds priced versus bigger IT peers?
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

When technology industry veteran Ashok Soota launched Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd in August 2011 he had said he would take...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS