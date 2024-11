US drugmaker Eli Lilly’s India unit set for change of guard

Premium Vineet Gupta, India MD at Eli Lilly

American drugmaker Eli Lilly and Company's India unit is set to see a leadership change with managing director Vineet Gupta moving on to a global role, VCCircle has learnt. Gupta is set to leave his position in December and the company is in discussions to appoint a new India head ......