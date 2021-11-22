US-based Hexa Global Ventures bets on engagement-tech platform Almond Solutions

Almond Solutions, an engagement-technology platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in its Seed funding round from US-based early-stage investor Hexa Global Ventures, the company said in a statement.

Almond Solutions plans to use the funds for product innovation and business expansion in new verticals and markets. The company also plans to scale-up operations of its software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) product and hire more. Almond Solutions aims to reach $100 million revenue within the next two years, the statement said.

Almond Solutions, founded in 2018 by Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, builds customer-engagement solutions and platforms. It is a part of the ATechnos Group, an organisation which has a presence in gaming, Internet of Things (IoT), and content distribution. Almond’s engagement tech platform provides video, virtual, and digital engagement modules, last-mile digital solutions, and mar-tech products and services.

Abhinav Jain is a Harvard University alumni. Both he and Apurv Modi completed their MBA from IIM Bangalore. Jain co-founded ATechnos in 2012, and Modi is the Managing Director of the firm.

The company has been expanding operations and aggressively adding new platforms. Almond Solutions had launched a hyper-local marketing platform, named Vingage, for brands to engage with offline influencers earlier this year. It also launched Vouch, a digital-sampling platform and VGift, a loyalty and customer rewards solution platform.

In 2020, the company launched another platform named Virtex, a customisable virtual and hybrid events and experiences platform, which won five Guinness World Records, the company said. The pandemic has accelerated the usage of digi-tech mediums, and Almond Solutions enables companies to educate, engage and enable their customers to gauge the return on investments.

“We always believed we had a great SaaS or PaaS platform, but being a profitable company when it came to investment, we wanted a partner who’d not just bring the growth expertise, but also an ability to understand our ethos. With HEXA, we have begun our venture strategy for the American and European markets,” said Jain, co-founder and CEO (chief executive officer), Almond Solutions.

Hexa Global Ventures currently has a portfolio of 25 international SaaS startups and platforms. The company, based in Texas, also provides advisory, technology, operations, sales, marketing, administration, education, and training support to companies.

“By building an engagement tech platform and working with organisations to address business challenges, Almond has created a strong presence in India. Now, the timing couldn’t be better for their international expansion,” said Luis Rivera, Managing director, Hexa Global Ventures.