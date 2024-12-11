Upper Crust owner SSP plans for Indian IPO of Travel Food Services
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Upper Crust owner SSP plans for Indian IPO of Travel Food Services

Upper Crust owner SSP plans for Indian IPO of Travel Food Services

By Reuters

  • 11 Dec 2024
Upper Crust owner SSP plans for Indian IPO of Travel Food Services
An Upper Crust restaurant in London. | Credit: Reuters/Hannah McKay

Upper Crust owner SSP Group said on Tuesday that it is planning an initial public offering in India of airport lounge operator Travel Food Services, its venture with K Hospitality Corp.

The company said that a draft red herring prospectus has been filed in connection to the proposed IPO with BSE Ltd and will soon be filed with the National Stock Exchange of India, with the pricing and completion of the IPO targeted for spring 2025.

The Kapur Family Trust, which is the shareholding entity of K Hospitality Corp, will be the selling shareholder in the planned IPO.

Advertisement

SSP said it has also nominated two directors for the TFS board.

SSP currently holds a 49% stake in TFS, which it purchased in 2016 for 57.9 million pounds ($73.81 million) and it expects to purchase additional shares, raising its indirect holding to 50.01% prior to the IPO.

Advertisement
Upper CrustIPOTravel Food Services

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
How are Kedaara, Partners Group faring as Vishal Mega Mart seeks $4.2 bn tag in IPO?

Consumer

How are Kedaara, Partners Group faring as Vishal Mega Mart seeks $4.2 bn tag in IPO?

PremjiInvest bets $43 mn on furniture platform WoodenStreet

Consumer

PremjiInvest bets $43 mn on furniture platform WoodenStreet

LG Electronics' India unit files for IPO

Consumer

LG Electronics' India unit files for IPO

Pro
Temasek eyes multi-bagger from a decade-old India bet

Consumer

Temasek eyes multi-bagger from a decade-old India bet

Premium
UAE-based Aliph Capital makes second deployment from $250-mn vehicle

Consumer

UAE-based Aliph Capital makes second deployment from $250-mn vehicle

Premium
Bottomline: Peepul-controlled cookie maker Unibic had a modest FY24. Can it bounce back?

Consumer

Bottomline: Peepul-controlled cookie maker Unibic had a modest FY24. Can it bounce back?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW