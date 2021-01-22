Uniphore acquires Emotion Research Lab for video AI capabilities

Palo Alto, California-based conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider Uniphore has announced the acquisition of Spanish video and emotion AI startup Emotion Research Lab for an undisclosed amount.

The Valencia-based startup utilises AI and machine learning (ML) to identify emotion and engagement levels in live video interactions, through the usage of facial recognition and eye tracking technologies. It can also detect attention span, engagement and other essential demographics, the company said.

As part of the deal, Emotion Research Lab employees will join Uniphore to create voice and video combined AI products, which will be released in the second half of 2021, a statement said. The acquisition will also help Uniphore tap into the European market and expand its footprint in the continent by financial year 2021-22.

The startup’s solutions would be integrated with Uniphore’s conversational service automation services, and help bring in a new suite of automation and ML use cases, focused on a combination of video and audio, a statement said. The areas of focus would include customer experience, sales, HR and marketing, the statement said.

“This current pandemic has reshaped traditional customer service and universally increased the use of video across a range of applications,” Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, said.

Emotion Research Lab, founded in December 2013 by Alicia Mora and María Pocoví, marks Uniphore’s second technology acquisition after NTT DATA in October 2020.