Unicorn Watch: Chargebee sets sights on new verticals, global expansion

Unlike most other India-born startups that fetched unicorn valuations this year, it took recurring billing solutions platform Chargebee a good ten years to get to a valuation of $1.4 billion.

The company helps subscription-based businesses automate recurring payments, manage subscription and automate billing. Its customer based primarily consists of SaaS related businesses and this may explain why investors were willing to treble the company’s valuation in six months, Chargebee co-founder and COO Rajaraman Santhanam told VCCircle.

In April this year, the San Franciso and Chennai based company raised $125 million, its biggest funding round since inception, from new investor Sapphire Ventures and returning investors Tiger Global Management, Steadview Capital and Insight Venture Partners.

The latest infusion, which takes the total capital raised by the company to $230 million, will be used for research and development to build out new features for its customers and double down on its international expansion, the company said.

“This is the moment of SaaS... almost everybody is going to adopt tech,” Santhanam said.

With the pandemic, there has been a global shift towards subscription models and billing solutions at scale. “Everybody is looking at how can they can actually convert the perpetual revenue model to a continuous recurring revenue model,” he said.

To capitalise on this, Chargebee is investing in acquiring customers from other verticals such as Internet of Things (IoT), ed-tech, and e-commerce, Santhanam said.

This will require some work as the pain points for each vertical is different.

“Typically, in ecommerce, you have order management or recurring orders. In SaaS B2B itself, there are lots of unique use cases that we need to solve, because there is no one fixed template to engage in a B2B SaaS model. And if you look at IoT, it's a pure mix of both hardware and software services that they sell,” he said.

As the company works at acquiring new customers, it also expects to invest in research and development to introduce new services and tools. This could include developing analytics tools to help companies make better decisions, Santhanam said.

International expansion will also be a major focus. Right now, the company derives 90% of its income from the European Union and the United States, while around 10% comes from Australia and New Zealand.

“We continue to see massive growth from these markets, but we’re also exploring markets in India, as we see a surge in startups,” he said.

“Since we hit our first billion-dollar in billings, we have always delivered 100% year-on-year growth,” he said. The company’s net retention rate, he claims, is at 140-150%. This means that its customers have doubled their growth every 18 months, he added. For a company that charges its customers a fraction of their total billings, those two metrics mean that the company’s revenues would also double each year.

Santhanam declined to provide details on company’s financials but said that it could become profitable if it wanted. “We can actually deliver the revenue with fuel, but we really, really want to put the capital to use by investing a lot in the R&D to build out solutions for the customers,” he said.

Santhanam founded Chargebee in 2011 in Chennai with former Zoho colleagues Krish Subramanian, Saravanan KP, Thiyagarajan T. It started out as Chargebee Technologies Pvt Ltd, which is now a subsidiary of the US-incorporated Chargebee Inc.

The founders realised early that billing services were a pain point for everyone building a product, especially it was going to be used at scale. The founders also felt that subscription billing as a model might work in the light of the precedence set by Adobe’s high valuation.

This has played out over the years and currently, the company has around 3,000 paying customers including Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, and Study.com, according to its website. In addition, it offers free services to businesses that are yet to reach $100,000 in revenue.