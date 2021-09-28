UK-based Entrepreneur First backs six Indian startups

UK-based Entrepreneur First (EF) has backed six startups from India, the company announced at its fifth Investor Reveal Day for the country.

With the latest funding, EF has invested in 34 tech startups in the country since its India launch in 2019. Its portfolio companies are currently valued at over $4 billion in total.

The startups will use the pre-seed funding to build their products, grow teams, and deploy services to early customers.

With a presence in six global markets, EF has built over 300 tech startups with a worldwide community of over 3,000 entrepreneurs.

EF’s latest Investor Reveal announced six startups from genomics-based diagnostics technology to NLP-based in-site search engine for online commerce to AI-powered music creator tool for video and podcast content creators.

These are the six Indian startups that have been selected by EF:

Omniflo: a data-driven digital platform to enable offline retail distribution for online-first/D2C brands.

Flippy: a financial platform that simplifies crypto investments through more streamlined raised funds. The platform has partnered Indian exchanges with over 1.3 million dormant users.

Zolnoi: a maintenance management platform that helps manufacturing companies reduce downtime and improve productivity.

Their first product is an AI-first SaaS platform, addressing these issues through an IoT cloud for data integration and proprietary machine learning for manufacturing analytics. It has delivered pilots for three medium-to-large food and beverage manufacturers.

Zevi: a search engine with natural language processing at its core, along with vernacular support that improves conversion and engagement for brands online.

In the last 3 months it claims to have integrated with the e-commerce stores of 3 brands, with an additional 5 pilot confirmations in the pipeline.

D-Nome: a healthtech startup working on molecular solutions for simple and affordable genomics-based diagnostics. Starting with a focus on Covid testing, it aims to disrupt large adjacent markets of several other diseases.

Beatoven: an AI-powered music generation tool for video and podcast content creators.