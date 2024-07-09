UAE's Global Ventures gets bigger cheque from returning LP for third fund

Premium
Global Ventures, a UAE-based growth-stage venture capital firm that manages a portfolio of over 60 companies, has brought on board a returning limited partner for its third investment vehicle that it began raising last year. The Dubai-headquartered VC firm, which is led by managing partner Noor Sweid, has secured a commitment ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.