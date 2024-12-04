UAE's Aliph Capital gets another Saudi investor for debut fund

Premium Huda Al Lawati, founder and CEO, Aliph Capital

Aliph Capital, a UAE-based private equity firm that backs mid-market companies in the Gulf region, has got on board another Saudi- state-owned investor as a limited partner for its debut $250 million Gulf-focused fund. Abu Dhabi-headquartered PE firm, has secured an investment commitment from Riyadh’s state-owned Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) for ......