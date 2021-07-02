TyrePlex, Gourmet Garden, peAR raise funding

B2B ecommerce platform TyrePlex has raised a seed round of funding led by mobility focused fund AdvantEdge Founders.

The round also saw angels including Zolostays co-founder Akhil Sikri and Park+ founder Amit Lakhotia.

“This round will help us scale our tech and product teams and build products to help tyre dealers predict demand, automate re-ordering and other customer management tools,” Puneet Bhaskar, founder and CEO of TyrePlex, said.

TyrePlex said it has onboarded over 1,700 dealers across more than 600 cities and is rapidly growing at 30% month-on-month.

Gourmet Garden

Gourmet Garden said it has raised Rs 25 crore led by Beyond Next Ventures and M Venture Partners.

Existing investors Incubate India and Whiteboard Capital among others participated in this round, Gourmet Garden added.

Gourmet Garden aims to use the funds to expand its zero-contamination farming operations, broaden its portfolio with additional categories and develop a mobile app.

The company now has 60,000 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai.

peAR

peAR has raised Rs 2.5 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds raised will be utilised in building 3D modelling technology for augmented reality, so as to advance the B2C app, the startup said.

peAR also plans to launch in four cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune.

The company said it aims to reach 15,000 orders monthly by the end of 2021 with the funds raised.