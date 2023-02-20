Twitter continues layoffs, this time across sales: Report

Microblogging platform Twitter has sacked more employees in a fresh round of layoff, reported a news website The Information. To recall, the company has shut down two of its offices in India out of three and told employees to work from home.

This time the Elon Musk-owned Twitter has fired employees from the sales team, suggested a report. However, the number of people fired remains unclear. The microblogging site removed 800 sales and marketing employees as of last month.

Twitter Inc. has recently shut two of its three India offices and told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to slash costs and get the struggling social media service in the black.

Twitter, which fired more than 90 per cent of its roughly 200-plus staff in India late last year, closed its offices in the political center New Delhi and financial hub of Mumbai, people aware of the matter said. The company continues to operate an office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru that mostly houses engineers, the people said, declining to be identified as the information is private.

Billionaire Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has fired staff and shut offices around the world as part of an effort to get Twitter financially stable by late 2023. Yet India is regarded as a key growth market for US tech giants from Meta Platforms Inc to Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which are making long-term bets on the world’s fastest-growing internet arena. Musk’s latest moves suggest he’s attaching less importance to the market for now.

Twitter has evolved in past years into one of India’s most important public forums, home to heated political discourse and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 86.5 million followers. Yet revenue there isn’t significant for Musk’s company, which also has to contend with strict content regulations and increasingly savvy local competition. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

