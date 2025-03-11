Turkish PE Pragma Capital Partners launches $100-mn fund for industrial firms
By Dilasha Seth

  • 11 Mar 2025
Deger Sahbaz, CEO, Pragma

Pragma Capital Partners, the private equity arm of Turkey’s investment banking company Pragma, which supports tech and industrial companies, has launched its sixth investment vehicle aimed at mid-sized industrial firms in the country.  Based in Istanbul, the PE firm manages assets worth over $1 billion and has a portfolio of 17 ......

