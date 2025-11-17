Tribe Stays raises funding; Amber Group finalises an acquisition

(From left) Tribe co-founders Shantam Mehra and Aman Mehra, and founder and CEO Yogesh Mehra

Tribe Stays, a premium managed-hospitality company, has raised $2.8 million (around Rs 25 crore) in a seed round, co-led by Artha Venture Fund and Riverwalk Holdings.

The round also saw participation from Kunal Khanna, Founder of Vivaldis, Krishna Jain, and other prominent high networth individuals (HNIs) and family offices.

Tribe has three luxury sub-brands: Tribe Student Accommodation (hostels), Tribe Commune (co-living), and Tribe Suites (executive apartments). It operates 650 beds in Pune currently.

The company plans to use the capital to scale Tribe’s footprint and launch 1,000 additional beds this financial year, with a roadmap to eventually expand to 25,000 beds across Tier-1 & Tier-2 cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Pune.

Amber Group, a manufacturer of air conditioners, electronics, and mobility solutions, is set to buy a majority stake in 43-year old company Shogini Technoarts Pvt. Ltd. through its subsidiary IL JIN Electronics India Pvt Ltd.

Pune-based Shogini manufactures printed circuit boards ranging from single-sided, double-sided, multi-layered, metal clad and flex printed circuit boards (PCBs) for diverse applications such as automotive, defense, medical electronics, industrial electronics, power electronics, process control, telecommunication, computer peripheral, LED lighting etc.

“Shogini further strengthens the bare PCB vertical and Amber Group’s progression into a leading full-stack, backward-integrated EMS company,” said Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Amber Group.

SpeEdLabs

Mumbai-based venture-debt fund VentureSoul Partners has backed edtech startup SpeEdLabs.

SpeEdLabs provides a learning platform for students from classes 6–12 with a strong focus on STEM and JEE NEET competitive exam preparation through its learning app, interactive books and performance-improvement recommendations.

It operates a hybrid model that blends adaptive practice, analytics, and teacher-led mentoring. They claim to have onboarded more than 80,000 students across 350-plus schools across India.

