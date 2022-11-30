TIW Capital Group invests in Scient Capital to expand AI/ML investment

Mumbai-based TIW Capital Group (TCG) has invested an undisclosed sum in alternate asset manager Scient Capital Pvt. Ltd, from its Global International Fund.

Through the investment, TCG intends to expand its portfolio of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI & ML) driven investment technologies.

Founded in 2016 by Swapnil Pawar, Scient Capital Pvt. Ltd is a multi-asset management firm with a suite of portfolio management services (PMS) and alternate investment (AIF) products.

Credence Family Office was the sole adviser to the deal.

TCG intends to grow its portfolio through expansion in India and overseas by way of investment in Scient. As per the company’s statement, by way of this transaction, they foresee a synergy of TCG’s expertise in quant investment strategy and market and Scient’s technological expertise, portfolio management skills and network which will consequently increase AUM through efficient distribution channels.

Commenting about the transaction, Scient’s founder & chairman, Swapnil Pawar said, “The investment will be used to build up the team on the business and research side and towards new product development and marketing initiatives. TCG will also add value to the firm in building business alliances in various geographies”.

TIW Capital Group (TCG) is a global asset management company with offices in Singapore, Dubai, Bahrain and India. The areas of its operations are in buyout/private equity, fixed return income funds, new technology/quant investments, consulting, single family office management, family governance and intergenerational wealth transfer and has investors across 28 countries with assets under management worth 225 million Singapore dollars.

In the last year, TIW Capital Group’s TIW India Buyout Fund had undertaken multiple investments. In December 2021, it invested around Rs 30 crore (around $4 million) in Huechem Textiles Pvt. Ltd (HTPL), which owns the “Chromozome” brand and by way of the investment acquired a ‘significant stake’ in the company and in February 2021, it invested nearly $6 million (Rs 43 crore) in Scentials Beauty Care and Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

