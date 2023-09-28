TI Platform, Accel-backed Drip Capital taps overseas investor for fresh capital

Premium

Drip Capital, a digital cross-border trade finance platform for small and medium businesses, has roped in an overseas investor for a fresh round of funding. The Mumbai and California-based trade finance platform counts TI Platform Managemant, Accel India, Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India), Wing VC, Irongrey and GC1 Holdings as among ......