facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • TikTok owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China: Report

TikTok owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China: Report

By Reuters

  • 03 Jan 2023
TikTok owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China: Report
Credit: 123RF.com

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video app TikTok, has laid off hundreds of employees across multiple departments at the end of 2022 as part of a cost-cutting measure, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

The job cuts have been implemented at Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok with about 600 million daily users, as well as the company's gaming and real estate operations, SCMP reported citing sources.

The job cuts represent a small percentage of ByteDance's workforce, the report added.

Advertisement

ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Sebi directs Oyo to refile DRHP with select updates

Consumer

Sebi directs Oyo to refile DRHP with select updates

Startups spring in US from ashes of Big Tech purge

People

Startups spring in US from ashes of Big Tech purge

Higher customer acquisition widens Lead's loss in FY22

Finance

Higher customer acquisition widens Lead's loss in FY22

TikTok owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China: Report

TMT

TikTok owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China: Report

SpaceX to raise $750 mn at $137 bn valuation: Report

Finance

SpaceX to raise $750 mn at $137 bn valuation: Report

Markets extend gains, powered by financials' surge

Finance

Markets extend gains, powered by financials' surge

Advertisement