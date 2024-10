Tiger Global-backed Wow! Momo in talks with tea cafe chain for debut acquisition

Premium Wow! Momo operates more than 630 outlets across 35 cities | Credit: Wow! Momo/Facebook

Tiger Global Management-backed quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain Wow! Momo is in early stages of talks to snap up a beverages chain in what could be its maiden acquisition, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The target is a Chennai-based company and is said to be one of ......