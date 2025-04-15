Tiger Global-backed logistics firm Porter in talks for fresh fundraise

Premium
Intra-city logistics provider Porter, which is backed by Tiger Global Management, is in talks to raise a fresh round of funding from external investors, at least two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle. Porter, which offers transport services for goods as well as packers-and-movers services for home relocations, is looking to ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.