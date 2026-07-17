Third-Party Car Insurance: Coverage, Benefits and How It Works

You are driving home after a long day when traffic suddenly slows. You hit the brakes, but not quickly enough. The car ahead gets damaged. Nobody plans for moments like this, but they happen.

Now comes the uncomfortable question: who pays for the damage?

This is exactly where third party car insurance enters the scene.

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If you own a car in India, this is not optional. It is the minimum insurance cover legally required. But beyond legal rules, it exists for a practical reason: to protect you financially when your car causes damage to someone else’s vehicle, property or health.

What Does Third-Party Car Insurance Actually Refer to?

The "third party" in third-party car insurance refers to someone other than you and your insurer. So if your car hits another vehicle, damages someone's property, or injures a person on the road, your third-party policy pays for those costs. You are the first party, your insurer is the second and the person on the receiving end of the damage is the third.

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Under the Motor Vehicles Act, having a valid third-party car insurance policy is mandatory for every car owner in India. Driving without it can result in fines, legal action or both.

What are the Benefits of the Third-Party Car Insurance Policy?

A standard third-party car insurance policy usually covers three main situations:

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â— Third-Party Bodily Injury or Death: If someone is injured or killed in an accident involving your car, the policy covers the legal liability and compensation costs. The compensation amount is decided by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

â— Third-Party Property Damage: If your car damages someone else's vehicle, home or any other property, the policy covers those repair or replacement costs up to a limit specified.

â— Personal Accident Cover for the Owner-Driver: A mandatory personal accident cover of Rs. 15 lakh may be included, which pays out in case of accidental death or permanent disability of the car owner while driving.

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What Does the Policy Not Cover?

This is the part worth paying attention to. Third-party car insurance does not cover:

â— Damage to your own car after an accident

â— Theft of your vehicle

â— Damage caused by natural calamities like floods or earthquakes

â— Damage due to fire

â— Any loss or damage when the driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs

â— Driving without a valid licence at the time of the accident

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For own-car damage coverage, you need a comprehensive car insurance policy or a standalone own-damage policy in addition to the third-party cover.

Third-Party vs Comprehensive: What is the Difference?

Here is how the two differ:

Aspect Third-Party Insurance Comprehensive Car Insurance Legal Status Mandatory by law in India Optional (But Highly Recommended) Damage to others Yes. Covers injury/damage to other people or their property Yes. Includes all third-party benefits Damage to your car No. You pay for your own repairs Yes. Covers accidents, collisions and fire, etc. Theft Coverage No Yes. Pays the IDV (Market Value) of your car Natural Disasters No Yes, Essential for monsoon-prone areas Customisation Fixed by the IRDAI You can add zero depreciation, engine protection, etc. Premium Fixed based on engine capacity Based on Car Value, Age and Location

Conclusion

Third-party car insurance is the legal minimum requirement, and for good reason. It shields others from financial harm when your vehicle is involved in an accident. But here's what it does not do: protect you. If your car suffers damage in that same accident, the repair bill is yours to

bear. For older cars with modest market value, this trade-off may be acceptable. But for anything newer or of real worth, comprehensive car insurance is a smarter choice.

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

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