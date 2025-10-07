The Travel Medical Company, Contrails AI, TrusTerra bag early-stage funding

Credit: 123RF.com

Startups that address medical tourism demand and generative artificial intelligence (AI)-led concerns, The Travel Medical Company and Contrails respectively, have raised early stage funds.

Three startups in the clean-energy and sustainability segments have drawn seed and pre-seed investors.

The Travel Medical Company

Advertisement

The Medical Travel Company, set up by Ankit Mehrotra and Sahil Jain who previously founded dining out and restaurant tech platform Dineout, has raised raised $4.5 million (nearly Rs 40 crore) in a seed round, led by global venture capital fund Nexus Venture Partners and with participation from early stage VC firm Kriscore Capital; cricketers Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and KL Rahul; and angel investors such as Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety, Tracxn’s Abhishek Goyal, Innov8’s Ritesh Malik, Smile Group’s Manish Vij and V3 Ventures’ Arjun Vaidya.

The UK and India-based firm operating in the cross-border healthcare space, offers a full-stack platform for medical tourism, allowing patients in the UK waiting for elective procedures access high-quality, affordable healthcare in India.

It plans to use the capital to accelerate its operations, enhance digital patient management systems, and expand clinical partnerships across India. The company also plans to expand its model to other geographies facing similar challenges — including the US, Canada, Australia and the rest of Europe — over the next three to four years.

Advertisement

Deepfake and misinformation-detection focussed Contrails AI has raised $1 million (around Rs 8.9 crore) in a pre-seed round, led by Huddle Ventures and IAN Group.

It will use the funding for the company’s pilots in the US and EU, running across industries such as marketplaces, media houses, financial firms, and leading digital platforms.

Advertisement

Contrails AI was set up by Digvijay Singh, and Amitabh Kumar in 2023. It helps platforms such as news websites manage risk and govern generative AI content through its proprietary Forensics and Manipulation Detection AI in real-time.

TrusTerra, a marketplace for used electric vehicles (EVs), has raised Rs 9 crore (nearly $1 million) in a pre-seed funding round led by Finvolve and India Accelerator, with co-investment from GrowthCap Ventures.

Advertisement

Angel investors including Shishir Maheswari of Eversource Capital, Samrath Jit Singh of Trontek Batteries, Ayush Lohia of Lohia Auto, Kapil Nirmal and other EV and fintech ecosystem investors also participated in the round.

The startup will use the funding to scale up its offerings across cities that top in electric vehicle adoption and Tier-2 markets; to strengthen partnerships with OEMs, NBFCs, banks, and dealers; and to hire senior technology, operations, and business development talent.

TrusTerra was founded by Tanvir Singh, Saurabh Arora, Madhu Reddy, and Chanakya Agarwal in August 2025.

Advertisement

Umagine Hydrogen Pvt. Ltd, which operates H2 Carbon Zero, has raised $850,000 (around Rs 7.5 crore) in a seed round led by early-stage investment firm Venture Catalysts, with participation from Faad Networks.

The startup is a deep-tech manufacturer of modular, stackable fuel-cell systems for stationary power generation. H2 Carbon Zero designs and manufactures fuel cell systems ranging from sub-kilowatt modules for defence equipment to multi-megawatt blocks for grid scale, long-duration storage. It was founded by Santosh Gurunath and Laxmikant Banjarey.

The company plans to build India’s first gigawatt-scale factory dedicated to hydrogen fuel cells and to replace diesel generators across telecom towers, data-centres, remote micro-grids and defence outposts, and solve for long duration energy storage.

“As societal and regulatory forces converge on the need for clean backup and off-grid power, we will double down on deploying hydrogen fuel cells across diverse applications with a singular goal: to make the diesel generator obsolete within a few years,” said Gurunath. “The capital raised enables us to begin site work on our gigawatt facility, expand our engineering and operations teams, and complete field trials with early anchor customers in telecom, construction and defence.”

Newtral Technologies

Climate-tech startup Newtral Technologie has raised $600,000 (around Rs 5.3 crore) from NOW, a climate and sustainability-focused accelerator, which will also step in as an institutional co-founder.

The startup will use the capital to scale and execute its go-to-market plan in key global markets. It will also focus on scaling up recurring revenue, build toward Series-A readiness and establish itself as a global sustainability platform from India to the world, it said in a statement.

Newstral was founded in 2022 by NID alumni Avi Chudasama and Anuraag Paul. It offers an AI-powered sustainability management platform that helps enterprises in collecting and structuring data, automating multi-framework ESG reporting, modeling value-chain emissions (including Scope 3), and driving prioritized decarbonization actions with supplier engagement.

Share article on Leave Your Comments