The Ayurveda Experience to raise $30 mn

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand The Ayurveda Experience, run by Transformative Learning Solutions, is in talks with a clutch of financial investors to raise $25-30 million (₹203-244 crore) in equity, two persons aware of the deal said.

The firm, which also raised ₹50 crore in funding last month led by Anicut Capital, has hired investment bank Rothschild & Co to scout for potential investors.

“The process has been going on for some time. They are in early stage talks with mid-market PE funds and prominent VC investors too, mainly domestic, to raise funding,” one of the persons said.

He added that the company is doing well and likely to seek valuation of around $125 million- 130 million in this transaction.

Email queries sent to Transformative Learning and Rothschild remained unanswered till press time.

The Gurugram-based Ayurvedic health and wellness platform was founded in 2010 by Rishabh Chopra. The firm has product offerings in segments including skincare, body care, personal care, food & beverages, among others, through brands including iYURA, Ajara, Ayuttva.

The house of brands claims to have a customer base of around 840,000 through its presence in North America, Europe, Australia and India. The firm competes with the likes of The Ayurveda Co., Upakarma Ayurveda, Vedix, Kama Ayurveda, Kapiva, among others.

Last month, the company claimed that it is aiming a compound annual growth rate of 46% over the next five years and has already achieved revenue of more than ₹235 crore in the last 12 months. It posted consolidated net sales of ₹100 crore in FY21, up from ₹63.9 crore in the previous year, as per VCCEdge.

Companies in the broader Ayurveda-based health and wellness space have of late attracted attention from both financial and strategic investors. In its Series A round, Gurugram-based D2C brand The Ayurveda Co. raised about ₹5 crore from actor Kajal Aggarwal as part of a broader plan to raise about ₹ 122.6 crore.

In November 2022, pharmaceuticals firm Mankind Pharma Ltd took a majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd through one of its subsidiaries for an undisclosed sum.

The Ayurveda Experience is sharpening its focus on acquiring intellectual properties (IPs) to build its product arsenal, Chopra said last year. He said the strategy will be a mix of acquisitions as well as building in-house formulas using available research.

The Ayurveda Experience earns 54% of its revenue from North America, with India contributing only 4%.

Chopra pointed out that the startup clocks 98% of revenue from its website. In October last year, The Ayurveda Experience had rolled out its first offline experience vertical in California. It claims to be ahead of luxury Ayurvedic skin care brand Forest Essentials in the global markets.

