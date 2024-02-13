Thai Credit Bank taps offshore investor for $205 mn IPO

Premium
Thai Credit Bank Public Company Ltd (TCB), a lender focused on underserved segment in Thailand, is set to onboard an offshore investor for a significant cornerstone investment in its $205 million initial public offering (IPO), VCCircle has learnt. The lender has secured an equity investment of up to $30 million equivalent ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.