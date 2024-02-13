facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Thai Credit Bank taps offshore investor for $205 mn IPO

Thai Credit Bank taps offshore investor for $205 mn IPO

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 13 Feb 2024
Premium
Thai Credit Bank taps offshore investor for $205 mn IPO
Credit: 123RF.com

Thai Credit Bank Public Company Ltd (TCB), a lender focused on underserved segment in Thailand, is set to onboard an offshore investor for a significant cornerstone investment in its $205 million initial public offering (IPO), VCCircle has learnt. The lender has secured an equity investment of up to $30 million equivalent ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Thai Credit Bank taps offshore investor for $205 mn IPO

Finance

Thai Credit Bank taps offshore investor for $205 mn IPO

Paytm shares hit fresh lows as Macquarie sees 'arduous' path for payments firm

Finance

Paytm shares hit fresh lows as Macquarie sees 'arduous' path for payments firm

Premium
Gulf Succession Partners' Husseini on managing one of the first search funds in the region and more

Finance

Gulf Succession Partners' Husseini on managing one of the first search funds in the region and more

Japanese bank Mizuho to invest $145 mn in Credit Saison India

Finance

Japanese bank Mizuho to invest $145 mn in Credit Saison India

Mufin Green Finance expects $40 mn cap boost from LKP Finance acquisition

Finance

Mufin Green Finance expects $40 mn cap boost from LKP Finance acquisition

Inflection Point Ventures clocked 14 exits in 2023, plans to invest in sports and EV firms

Finance

Inflection Point Ventures clocked 14 exits in 2023, plans to invest in sports and EV firms

Advertisement