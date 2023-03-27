Temasek, others in race to invest in Bupa’s India JV

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Temasek Holdings, Warburg Pincus and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) are keen to participate in Niva Bupa Health Insurance Ltd’s upcoming $100 million fundraising, two people aware of the development said. The True North-backed health insurer expects a valuation of $2 billion for the pre-IPO capital raising, the people cited ......