Temasek-controlled Manipal Hospitals appoints lead banker as IPO plans take shape
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Temasek-controlled Manipal Hospitals appoints lead banker as IPO plans take shape

Temasek-controlled Manipal Hospitals appoints lead banker as IPO plans take shape

Premium
Temasek-controlled Manipal Hospitals appoints lead banker as IPO plans take shape

Manipal Hospitals, the Indian hospital chain majority owned by Singapore state investment firm Temasek, has appointed the lead merchant banker for its planned initial public offering, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle.   The Ranjan Pai-led hospital chain, which is operated by Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, has appointed financial ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Elevation Capital leads Series B funding in MOC Cancer Care

Healthcare

Elevation Capital leads Series B funding in MOC Cancer Care

MO Alts picks up majority stake in API maker Megafine Pharma

Healthcare

MO Alts picks up majority stake in API maker Megafine Pharma

Premium
Grapevine: Felix, Tata Play, Airtel Digital, JC Flowers, others in news

Healthcare

Grapevine: Felix, Tata Play, Airtel Digital, JC Flowers, others in news

Premium
Leapfrog Investments set to mark full exit from healthcare portfolio firm

Healthcare

Leapfrog Investments set to mark full exit from healthcare portfolio firm

Pro
Is CVC Capital meeting the exit benchmark as KKR takes control of Healthcare Global?

Healthcare

Is CVC Capital meeting the exit benchmark as KKR takes control of Healthcare Global?

Pro
Somerset exits nutraceutical bet after IPO stalls but misses the benchmark

Healthcare

Somerset exits nutraceutical bet after IPO stalls but misses the benchmark

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW