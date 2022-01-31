Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Teleshopping platform Naaptol plans to raise up to Rs1,000 cr through IPO
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Naaptol Online Shopping Pvt. Ltd, which runs teleshopping and online shopping platforms, is planning to list on domestic stock...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT