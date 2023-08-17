Teleport, two others raise early-stage funding

Nikita Dresswala, founder, Teleport

Traveltech firm Teleport and fintech startups Plus and BizPay have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Teleport has raised $500,000 (Rs 4.15 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from a host of investors including Appreciate Capital, Superb Capital, 888vc, and Faad network, along with angel investors like Kunal Shah (Cred) and Vidit Aatrey (Meesho) among others.

The fresh capital will be used to develop Teleport’s technology stack along with setting up distribution strategies and hiring talent.

Founded by Nikita Dresswala, Teleport offers solutions that streamline visa applications. It features automated flows and data-led decisions to maximize visa approval rates. The startup claims to provide visa services for 40 countries.

“At Teleport, we aim to simplify the visa process and make it anxiety-free using technology,” said Dresswala.

Fintech startup Plus has raised $350,000 (Rs 2.9 crore) in a seed funding round from EvolveX, WeFounderCircle, Venture Catalyst, Jito Angel Network and angel investors such as Vineet Saxena (Card91) and Sunil Singhvi (South Handlooms), among others.

The startup plans to deploy the proceeds for expanding its operations by way of acquiring jeweller partners.

Plus is a jewellery savings application that allows users to save for their jewellery, while claiming to provide a 10% annual interest.

“With the completion of this fundraise, we have made strides on the supply side and are now poised to improve our demand side,” said Veer Mishra, co-founder, Plus.

BizPay



Fintech startup Bizpay has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from Inflection Point Ventures.

The company will mainly use the fresh funding for product development and marketing.

Founded in 2021 by Mikdad Saleem Merchant, BizPay is an expense management platform that offers a prepaid card solution integrated with software-as-a-service (SaaS) software, enabling corporates to streamline expense management, gain insights through analytics, and enforce policy compliance.

It is currently operational across India and plans to expand to enter the Middle East and North Africa markets in the near term.

“By integrating a software suite with corporate cards, digital wallets, and travel management solutions, BizPay provides a solution to track spends, curb wastage, and drive savings for businesses of all sizes," said Merchant, founder, BizPay.

