Tech Mahindra buys Colorado-based Eventus for $44 mn

IT firm Tech Mahindra said on Tuesday it has acquired management consultant Eventus Solutions Group for $44 million (Rs 328 crore) as it looks to strengthen its consulting capabilities.

The deal with Colorado-based Eventus is expected to bolster consulting services in customer experience and customer management spaces, Tech Mahindra said.

“…(The Eventus acquisition) will enable Tech Mahindra to build an industry-leading consulting practice and move up the value chain in the BPS business,” Pune-based Tech Mahindra said in a filing.

Founded in 2009, Eventus offers end-to-end customer engagement solutions, such as strategy consulting, cloud-based tools and automation services, and managed services.

The company had clocked revenue of $33.2 million for the financial year ended December 31.

The news comes a week after IT company Tech Mahindra had bought California-based DigitalOnUs for $120 million to boost its hybrid-cloud offerings for enterprise customers globally.

Tech Mahindra has sealed several deals in the past.

For example, in March it bought a 70% stake in pharmaceutical packaging artwork, BPO and digital solutions provider Perigord Asset Holdings for 21 million euros.

In October 2020, Tech Mahindra said it had agreed to acquire a minority stake in Texas, US-based health-tech startup VitalTech Holdings Inc as part of efforts to strengthen its healthcare software services business.

The same month, it said it had agreed to acquire a 100% stake in Momenton Pty Ltd as part of efforts to strengthen its financial services presence in the Australian market.