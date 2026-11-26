Tata Trusts to fight reappointment of Tata Sons chief Chandrasekaran

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairperson, Tata Sons | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

The charity arm of India's sprawling Tata conglomerate will launch a legal challenge to the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as chairman of holding company Tata Sons, a source said on Thursday.

The action, set to be initiated in the Bombay High Court, escalates a boardroom battle over the group's leadership and future. Reuters could not immediately reach Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, the charitable arm, for comment.

"The Tata Trusts yesterday resolved to move court against the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons as illegal," said the source, who sought anonymity because the matter is a sensitive one.

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"The case will be filed shortly."

The autos-to-aviation conglomerate, home to marquee brands such as Jaguar Land ​Rover and Tetley Tea, has been embroiled in one of its worst boardroom disputes since September.

Its biggest shareholder, Tata Trusts, has ‌disputed key decisions related to listing of the holding company and the candidate to chair its board.

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