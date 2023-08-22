Tata Opportunities takes steep haircut from decade-old bet

Premium
Tata Opportunities Fund, the private equity investment vehicle floated by Tata Capital Ltd, which has backed firms including TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, has taken a haircut from nearly a decade-old investment after having pared its stake in the portfolio company several times in the past. The Mumbai-based PE vehicle ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.