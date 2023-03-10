Tata Capital's PE fund to score jackpot from legacy portfolio company

Tata Capital Growth Fund is set to harvest multi-bagger returns from what is likely its oldest active investment in the country, after it signed off from its maiden bet a couple of years ago.

The fund, one of a clutch of alternative investment units of Tata Group’s financial services flagship Tata Capital Ltd, has offered to sell a third of its remaining 10.9% stake in Tata Technologies via the company's proposed initial public offering. This comes after the private equity investment unit last year booked a partial exit from the technology services company.

Tata Capital Growth Fund and another entity as a co-investor had bet Rs 141 crore on Tata Technologies in 2011. This was the second deal under the PE fund after its investment in CEBBCO (later renamed as Jupiter Wagons), which it exited some time back.

Last April, the fund encashed about Rs 238 crore through an equity buyback. This came five years after a proposed deal with private equity firm Warburg Pincus came unstuck. The buyback was at a valuation of about Rs 8,300 crore.

However, Tata Tech would be looking at a hefty premium with the public market debut. Comparing with another listed group peer Tata Elxsi, Tata Tech has lower margins but an equally strong earnings profile. Tata Elxsi is currently trading at a trailing twelve-month price-to-earnings ratio of around 55. Even if discount this by around 10% and use that as a proxy for Tata Tech, the company would be seeking a valuation of at least Rs 28,500 crore in the IPO.

This would translate into a multiple on invested capital (MOIC) of around 28x, back-of-the-envelope calculations show. This indicates the PE fund may pull out around Rs 1,000 crore in the IPO.

Although the long holding period has restricted breakout returns, Tata Capital Growth Fund is likely to generate an internal rate of return of around 30% inclusive of dividends from realised exits and the IPO tranche. This is above the 20% base IRR chased by PE firms in India.

An email query to a spokesperson for Tata Capital Growth Fund did not immediately elicit a response.

The PE firm had invested in Tata Tech from its 2009 vintage fund, which is past its conventional lifecycle.

The growth capital investment team is run separate from Tata Opportunities Fund, which was created for mostly backing other Tata group companies and has been only managing its existing portfolio after plans for a new fund were abandoned. Tata Capital also runs a separate healthcare-focused investment unit, besides a sector-agnostic VC fund. In the past, it had also toyed with a special situations fund.

Tata Tech

Tata Technologies is a subsidiary of Tata Motors, which owns about 75% of the company. It offers product development and digital services to global original equipment manufacturers and their tier 1 suppliers in the automotive, aerospace, transportation industries among others. The firm competes with the likes of KPIT Technologies and L&T Technologies, besides Tata Elxsi and global players such as Bertrandt and Magna Steyr.

It reported revenue from operations of Rs 3,011.8 crore for the first nine months of 2022-23, up about 15% from the same period last year. Its net profit was pegged at Rs 472 crore for the same period, up 41% over the year-ago period.

