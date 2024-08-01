Tata Capital Healthcare Fund ekes out poor returns from legacy bet

Premium
Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, a growth-focused private equity firm that has backed companies like Atulaya Healthcare, Deeptek Inc, Mumbai Oncocare Centre, Sakar Healthcare and Apex Kidney Care among others, has now hit the sell button on a decade-old bet. The investment firm, in a secondary transaction, has now logged out of ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.