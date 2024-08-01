Tata Capital Healthcare Fund ekes out poor returns from legacy bet

Premium Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, a growth-focused private equity firm that has backed companies like Atulaya Healthcare, Deeptek Inc, Mumbai Oncocare Centre, Sakar Healthcare and Apex Kidney Care among others, has now hit the sell button on a decade-old bet. The investment firm, in a secondary transaction, has now logged out of ......