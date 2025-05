TA Associates trims stake in five-year-old India PE bet

Pro Dhiraj Poddar, managing director, TA Associates

Private equity firm TA Associates, which struck a new India deal in the technology domain two months ago with a growth-stage bet on AI-powered product and data engineering solutions provider Nous Infosystems, has harvested its investment in a five-year-old portfolio company in the country with a neat profit. The PE firm has ......