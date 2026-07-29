TA Associates backs India-founded private credit tech firm Oxane Partners
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TA Associates backs India-founded private credit tech firm Oxane Partners

By Aman Rawat

  • 29 Jul 2026
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TA Associates backs India-founded private credit tech firm Oxane Partners
Oxane co-founders Sumit Gupta (left) and Vishal Soni

Global private equity firm TA Associates has agreed to invest in Oxane Partners, an India-founded technology company that provides software and managed services to the private credit industry, as investors continue to bet on enterprise software companies serving global financial institutions.

Oxane plans to use the investment to accelerate product innovation, expand its AI capabilities and strengthen its leadership team, it said in a press release. It didn’t disclose financial terms of the transaction.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

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Founded in 2014, Oxane develops software that helps banks, private credit funds and institutional investors manage, monitor and administer credit portfolios. Its flagship platform, Oxane Panorama, combines artificial intelligence with workflow automation across portfolio management, risk analytics, valuations and loan administration.

“Over the past twelve years, we have built Oxane around a clear belief that private credit requires purpose-built technology supported by experts who understand the asset class deeply,” said chief executive and co-founder Sumit Gupta.

Headquartered across London and New York with major delivery centres in Gurugram and Hyderabad, Oxane has emerged as one of the few India-founded companies building technology infrastructure for the rapidly expanding global private credit market. The company says its platform supports more than 100 clients, including investment banks and private debt funds, representing over $1.4 trillion in aggregate client assets under management.

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For TA Associates, the investment adds another India-founded technology company to its portfolio. The PE firm, which has maintained a presence in Mumbai for over a decade, has previously backed Indian and India-origin businesses including Indira IVF, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Fractal Analytics, Tega Industries and Nous Infosystems.

Prior to TA Associates’ investment, Oxane had largely been a bootstrapped business, with no major institutional funding rounds publicly disclosed. The transaction marks its first known external growth investment.

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