Swift, Keeros, Knorish, ReDesyn raise funding

Internet commerce enabler Swift has raised $2.2 million in pre-Series A funding led by Kalaari Capital with participation from existing investors FirstCheque, Indian Angel Network and other angel investors, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2019 by three friends from BITS Pilani, Swift’s commerce platform simplifies online shopping for millions of consumers by helping SMEs, D2C and omnichannel brands run their internet commerce ventures without any hassle.

The funds from this round will be used to scale engineering efforts and simplify complex business workflows across checkout, payments and fulfilment.

“The D2C ecosystem and vertical e-commerce in India has been growing rapidly in the last few years. We believe building solutions that cater to online brands and SMEs, which will help them to compete with large horizontal e-commerce players, will be a large opportunity going forward. Swift is building a full stack e-commerce enablement platform that brands, SMEs and e-commerce platforms are finding value in and we are impressed by the team's vision and execution,” said Kiran Vasireddy, partner at Kalaari Capital.

Keeros

Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator and accelerator, today announced its latest investment in Keeros, a platform for diabetic friendly snacks and food.

The undisclosed pre-Series A round was led by Venture Catalysts and the fresh funds would be utilised for brand augmentation, enhancing operational ambit and unveiling the next frontier of inter-sectional growth for the organisation.

Launched in 2018 by Sachin Sahni and Simran Sahni, the Lucknow based startup is aiming to address the snacking and nutritional needs of over 12 crore Indians suffering from diabetes.

ReDesyn

Mumbai-based creator-led merchandise platform ReDesyn has raised $300,000 in a pre-Series A round from Anthill Ventures. Siliconroad VC, Letsventure, Paipal ventures, and FAAD network. Others also participated in the fundraising, the company said in a statement.

ReDesyn is building a merchandise just-in-time platform for influencers, designers, creators & brands so that content creators can monetise their communities by selling their own branded merchandise line to their fans.

The fashion tech platform is backed up by India’s first end-to-end print on demand manufacturing system based in Mumbai.

“Redesyn is an enabler that unlocks latent revenue potential for brands and influencers in a frictionless manner. Influencers can monetise their own follower base and strengthen their brand without the need for an internal team, all within a week. This investment is in line with our consumer enablement thesis and we’re bullish on such startups that enable wider wealth creation,” said Kabir Kochhar, partner, Anthill Ventures.

“ReDesyn is creating a print-on-demand merchandise monetisation ecosystem for indian content creators impacting millions of fans and their purchase behaviour, which will become more personal, quick and value driven,” said Shikhar Vaidya, director and co-founder, ReDesyn.

“Creators are now new large businesses forming the centre of the passion economy. Fans engage with their favourite influencers more than anything on the internet. Merchandise will add more value to the content of the creator,” said Smriti Dubey, co-founder, ReDesyn.

Knorish

Online course creation platform Knorish has raised $1.1 million in a pre-Series A round of funding, the company said in a statement.

The round was led by Inflection Point Ventures along with participation from Rockstud Capital, Pentathlon Ventures, and Prophetic Ventures syndicate, among others.

The latest round comes on the heels of a $323,000 round in June last year, bringing the total amount raised to $1.4 million.

Founded by Kinner N Sacchdev and Rakhi Wadhwa, Knorish enables coaches, instructors, and organisations to build and launch online academies with sales funnels and automations.

In less than a year, the platform already supports over 22,000 academies across 200 domains and half a million monthly active users buying courses from over 37 countries.

“Post-Covid it is no longer just an option but a necessity, for anyone looking to build a course and reach out to its target segment, to be present online and be able to have the right tools to scale. Knorish has created a platform which not only helps in building one’s course online but also be able to sell it to its target audience and have all the analytics to review performance,” said Abhishek Agarwal, managing partner of Rockstud Capital.

Sacchdev and Wadhwa have earlier led technology product launches for Fortune 500 companies and global education brands through their consulting company Scientity, active in the UK, US and the Middle East.

“Coaches and instructors are good at teaching, but they struggle to sell. With Knorish’s funnel builder, over 90% of content sellers are able to cross $1,000 within the first few months of launching their first funnel,” said Sacchdev.

The investment will empower the startup to create the world’s most advanced stack for building sales funnels and automations for online academies.