SuperOps.ai, ElecTorq, Upswing Cognitive Hospitality Solutions raise funding

SuperOps.ai, a professional services automation and remote monitoring and management platform, has raised $3 million in its seed round of funding.

Multi-stage investor Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners) and early stage venture capital fund Matrix Partners India co-led the round. Several angel investors also participated.

Arvind Parthiban, CEO and cofounder of SuperOps.ai, is a serial entrepreneur who has in the past created marketing automation software Zarget before selling it to Freshworks. The other cofounder Karumbasalam Jayakumar had earlier worked with Zoho, Optus, and Freshworks.

Upswing

Upswing Cognitive Hospitality Solutions, a predictive data solutions startup for the hospitality and travel industry, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round from Australian private investor Framed Venture Capital.

Both the entities aim to reorient the sector with data-driven platforms for overall business goals of customers including hotel groups, hotels, and other hospitality providers.

The travel and hospitality sector is among the largest job providers in the country but has struggled with employment and economic losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ElecTorq

9Unicorns, the venture fund set up by incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts, has led an undisclosed pre-Series A round of funding in electric vehicle (EV) mobility solutions provider ElecTorq.

ElecTorq is a full-stack EV solution provider to businesses involved in last-mile mobility of goods and people. The startup offers smart electric two-wheelers, swapping stations, connected intelligence modules, and cloud-based fleet management tools.

The round also saw participation from several institutional and individual investors including AdvantEdge Founders – an early-stage mobility-focused venture fund -- and Renew Power founder Sumant Sinha.

Myelin Foundry

Myelin Foundry Pvt Ltd, which operates an eponymous deep-tech platform focused on streamlining content creation, has raised $1 million in its pre-Series A round of funding led by Japanese venture capital firm Beyond Next Ventures.

Endiya Partners, which had invested in the company during its seed financing, has also participated in the latest transaction.

Myelin Foundry is a deep-tech product startup that aims to transform human experiences and industry outcomes by building AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms on video, voice, and sensor data for edge devices.