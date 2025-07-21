Sun TV Network to acquire UK cricket team Northern Superchargers
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Sun TV Network to acquire UK cricket team Northern Superchargers

Sun TV Network to acquire UK cricket team Northern Superchargers

By Aman Malik

  • 21 Jul 2025
Sun TV Network to acquire UK cricket team Northern Superchargers
Credit: Reuters

Chennai-based Sun TV Network Ltd has struck a deal to acquire a 100% stake in London-based cricket league franchisee Northern Superchargers Ltd for £100.5 million, or around $135 million.

Northern Superchargers competes in The Hundred, a professional league managed by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the governing body for the sport in the UK.

With the latest deal, the Maran family-controlled Sun TV Network now owns teams in three prominent cricket leagues across India, South Africa and the UK, thus marking a global footprint. The company already owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which takes part in the Indian Premier League, and the SunRisers Eastern Cape, which participates in South Africa’s SA20 League.

Advertisement

This deal, however, comes at a time when the company’s stock has seen a steep correction over the last one year and is now trading at Rs 574.8 per share.

Mumbai-listed Sun TV said in a stock-exchange filing Northern Superchargers clocked revenue of £1.89 million in FY24. This was slightly lower than the £1.99 million it recorded in FY23, but higher than the £1.5 million in FY22. Sun TV also said that Northern Superchargers is profitable but didn’t disclose any numbers.

This acquisition, which comes at a rather steep valuation of 53 times the annual revenue, is expected to close by the end of the current calendar year.

Advertisement
Sun TV Network Ltd

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
How are ShopKirana's PE, VC backers faring as it flies into Udaan's cart?

TMT

How are ShopKirana's PE, VC backers faring as it flies into Udaan's cart?

Trendyol, ADQ, two others to develop fintech platform in Turkey

TMT

Trendyol, ADQ, two others to develop fintech platform in Turkey

Pro
ADB Ventures, Dandekars' family office see an upside as Smart Joules gets new investor

TMT

ADB Ventures, Dandekars' family office see an upside as Smart Joules gets new investor

Parkobot, Onetab, ULLU snag early-stage funding; Conversive acquires VoxGenie

TMT

Parkobot, Onetab, ULLU snag early-stage funding; Conversive acquires VoxGenie

Carlyle-backed Hexaware acquires SMC Squared to bolster GCC offerings

TMT

Carlyle-backed Hexaware acquires SMC Squared to bolster GCC offerings

Early-stage startups Zeus Hygia, Deep Algorithm, others raise funding

TMT

Early-stage startups Zeus Hygia, Deep Algorithm, others raise funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW