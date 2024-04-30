Sunil Tak Joins St. Fox as the CEO

Excited with possibilities ahead of St. Fox in an era of Digital Transformation fuelled by Gen AI, Cyber-Tech, Cloud and Data: Sunil Tak, CEO & Co-Founder

St. Fox, a rising global name in Cybersecurity, Cloud Engineering, Gen AI, and Data protection services, has announced former Regional Director of CrowdStrike Sunil Tak as its CEO and Co-Founder. With over 25 years of experience in the technology and digital transformation industry, Tak's appointment marks a significant milestone for the company as it embarks on a journey to navigate the complexities of the digital era.

“After more than 25 years in the technology sector, I know that St. Fox has considerable technological capabilities and holds strong positions in many strategic areas. I am super excited about the possibilities ahead of St. Fox in the era of Digital Transformation fuelled by Gen AI, Cyber-Tech, Cloud , and Data. This is why, with the support of the Founding team and the ongoing dedication of the group’s talented employees, I am confident that we can leverage the opportunities that lie ahead and successfully deliver the ongoing transformation to our customers. Our mission is to empower businesses to navigate the digital era safely and confidently.” says Sunil who has had prior successful Career stints with Industry Leaders like Microsoft, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Siemens , and Avaya Global Connect.

Ronak Maniar, the founder of St. Fox, warmly welcomes Tak, citing his personal and professional strengths, leadership skills and dedication to the company's goals. Under the leadership of Tak, St. Fox is poised to enhance its service portfolio, foster innovation and expand its presence in key markets such as the US, India , and the Middle East.

As St. Fox enters this new chapter under Tak's leadership, the company remains unwavering in its commitment to delivering superior solutions , and services to its customers. With Tak at the helm, St. Fox is well - positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the ever-evolving digital transformation landscape.

