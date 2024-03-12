facebook-page-view
SucSEED Venture upsizes maiden angel fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 12 Mar 2024
Credit: Thinkstock

Early-stage investment firm SucSEED Venture has decided to significantly upsize its maiden blindpool angel fund following increased interest from its investors, a top executive told VCCircle.  SucSEED Venture launched the SucSEED Innovation Fund in September 2020 with an initial target of Rs 100 crore but is now looking to raise three ......

