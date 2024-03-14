facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

SucSEED Venture set to float maiden VC fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 14 Mar 2024
Premium
SucSEED Venture set to float maiden VC fund
Credit: 123RF.com

Early-stage investment firm SucSEED Venture, which operates a blind pool angel fund, is setting up a venture capital fund based out of GIFT City, an emerging finance hub in Gujarat, a top executive told VCCircle.  SucSEED Venture, an investor in SupplyNote, str8bat, We360.ai, ConsCent, and SportVot, among others, will look to raise ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
SucSEED Venture set to float maiden VC fund

Finance

SucSEED Venture set to float maiden VC fund

Paytm Payments Bank to cut about 20% of staff as business halt looms

Finance

Paytm Payments Bank to cut about 20% of staff as business halt looms

Premium
Saudi Venture Capital strikes its first LP bet of 2024

Finance

Saudi Venture Capital strikes its first LP bet of 2024

Former KKR India chief Nayar's VC firm leads FREED's Series A round

Finance

Former KKR India chief Nayar's VC firm leads FREED's Series A round

Prath Ventures marks second close of maiden VC fund

Finance

Prath Ventures marks second close of maiden VC fund

Apax Partners ropes in former Warburg, JP Morgan exec as India chairman

Finance

Apax Partners ropes in former Warburg, JP Morgan exec as India chairman

Advertisement