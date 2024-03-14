SucSEED Venture set to float maiden VC fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Early-stage investment firm SucSEED Venture, which operates a blind pool angel fund, is setting up a venture capital fund based out of GIFT City, an emerging finance hub in Gujarat, a top executive told VCCircle. SucSEED Venture, an investor in SupplyNote, str8bat, We360.ai, ConsCent, and SportVot, among others, will look to raise ......