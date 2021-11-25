Student-focused accommodation platform Homversity raises $155,000

Dwellerin Network Pvt Ltd, which operates Homversity, an accommodation platform focused on college students, has raised $155,000 (around Rs 1.15 crore) in a round led by fundraising platform Shuru-Up and a consortium of syndicates including Growth-Sense, ValCreators, BeyPar Innovations LLP and Mercury Angel Investors, the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Started in 2017 by Saurav Kumar Sinha as a college project, Homversity aims to create a verified ecosystem that would organise a growing student-housing market, the statement said.

Homversity said it will use the funds for the upgradation of technology, hiring new talent, and expanding services to over 100 cities. It raised $135,000 (around Rs 1 crore) in a pre-seed funding in 2019 led by the La-Gajjar Group in Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At Shuru-Up, we believe that it is very hard to find a founder who is not just running the start-up but living the start-up every day, and once you find such a founder it is a no-brainer to join the journey. Whenever a student shifts to another city or state, the first friend that he/she makes stays the closest to them. I believe that Homversity can be that first friend for any student and help them with their living,” Kedar Dave, Founder and Managing Partner Shuru-Up said in the statement.

Meanwhile, managed accommodation provider Settl has raised $500,000 (Rs 3.72 crore) in a Seed round from We Founder Circle and ah! Ventures.