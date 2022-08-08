Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Street hails Paytm's Q1 show, stock jumps to 6-month high

Street hails Paytm's Q1 show, stock jumps to 6-month high

By Reuters

  • 08 Aug 2022
Credit: 123RF.com

Shares of Indian digital payments firm Paytm jumped more than 6% on Monday to their highest levels in nearly six months, after the company's parent firm One 97 Communications Ltd posted an 89% surge in its quarterly revenue.

Higher number of monthly users, additional payment devices and more disbursal of loans lifted the company's revenue to 16.8 billion rupees ($211.16 million), from 8.91 billion rupees last year.

Investors appeared to show scant response to the company's wider loss of 6.44 billion rupees posted in its quarterly update after market close on Friday.

Paytm, which competes with Google's payment app and Walmart Inc's PhonePe in India's digital payments market, said it is on track to achieve operational profitability by September 2023.

"The notable print in the results was a sharply increased gross margin print in payments business resulting in expansion in contribution margins to 13bps," J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note on Monday.

Processing charges of the company, backed by China's Ant Group and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, fell 10.4% to 6.94 billion rupees sequentially.

"The management clarified that it could negotiate better deals with their bank partners, and rationalised certain low margin online merchant accounts that resulted in lower payment processing charges," Macquarie analysts said in a note.

Shares of the company were up 6% at 830.5 rupees in midday trade.

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Blockchain-based gaming platform Lysto raises $12 mn in pre-Series A round

TMT

Blockchain-based gaming platform Lysto raises $12 mn in pre-Series A round

JSW Energy arm acquires Mytrah Energy for EV of Rs 10,530 cr

Infrastructure

JSW Energy arm acquires Mytrah Energy for EV of Rs 10,530 cr

Rupee gaining ground against the dollar ahead of key inflation data

Finance

Rupee gaining ground against the dollar ahead of key inflation data

Premium
Campus hiring may not be easy for startups this time around. Here's why

TMT

Campus hiring may not be easy for startups this time around. Here's why

Premium
Lotus Eye Hospital hires banker to scout for buyer

Healthcare

Lotus Eye Hospital hires banker to scout for buyer

Premium
Atomberg in talks to raise $50 million in fresh round

Consumer

Atomberg in talks to raise $50 million in fresh round

Advertisement