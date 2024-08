State-run firms exempted from meeting public shareholding norms for 2 years

SEBI's new logo on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, April 19, 2023. | Credit: Reuters

India has exempted all state-run firms from meeting public shareholding norms for two years until August 2026, according to a document seen by Reuters.

All listed Indian companies, including public sector firms, are required to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25% as per the market regulator's rules.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will have to bring the change into effect, the document showed.

